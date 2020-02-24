Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $34,248.50 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of POR opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

