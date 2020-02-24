PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $321,172.00 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 139.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00774349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065707 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,997,334,679 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

