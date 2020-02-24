Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Playtech to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) price objective (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 347.20 ($4.57) on Friday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 368.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.86.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

