Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.90

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 993892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.