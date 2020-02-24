Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is one of 36 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Piper Sandler Companies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 14.18% 8.39% Piper Sandler Companies Competitors 11.99% 23.53% 7.48%

78.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million $111.71 million 11.15 Piper Sandler Companies Competitors $7.05 billion $1.12 billion 11.94

Piper Sandler Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Piper Sandler Companies Competitors 590 1967 1849 97 2.32

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies rivals beat Piper Sandler Companies on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

