Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given $90.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Piper Sandler Companies’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE PIPR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,137. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

