Piper Sandler Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.49.

FSLY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Fastly has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,136.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,027 shares of company stock worth $7,464,708.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

