Pi Financial Reiterates “C$34.00” Price Target for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$33.35 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.22.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 7,955 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total value of C$223,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$882,357.84. Also, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,004,330.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

