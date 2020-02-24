Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRON. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.90.

TSE CRON opened at C$9.44 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$7.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.47.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

