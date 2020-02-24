Pi Financial Analysts Give Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) a C$2.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. Aurion Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

