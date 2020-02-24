Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PHUN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,133. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 125,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

