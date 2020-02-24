Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 589,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.