Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Sells $4,375,000.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PM opened at $89.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

