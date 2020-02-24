PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

