PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.08

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 2696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 1,003.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

