Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PEI opened at $3.75 on Monday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

