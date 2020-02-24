Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PEI opened at $3.75 on Monday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
