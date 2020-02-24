Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 3.72 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -1.50 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 348.93 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peninsula Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium -4,991.67% -11.87% -9.94%

Risk and Volatility

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

