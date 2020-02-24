Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.37

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 46317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.