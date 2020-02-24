PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

