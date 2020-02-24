PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $59,866.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,589,697 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

