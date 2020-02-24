Parsley Energy’s (PE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.24.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.