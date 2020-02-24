Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $19.73 on Monday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.