Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Pacira Biosciences worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.46. 205,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -169.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

