Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
