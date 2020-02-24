Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

