OST (OST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252,585.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDCM, Coinsuper and OKEx. OST has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $252,585.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.02831162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00137042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, IDCM, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.