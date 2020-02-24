ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $115.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,071. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

