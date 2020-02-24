ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of ORION OYJ/ADR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $303.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

