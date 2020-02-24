Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,140. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Shares of BPMC traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

