Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,560,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,820 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 660,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,328 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 475,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 97,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,831. The stock has a market cap of $766.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

