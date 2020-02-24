Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $335,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $15,742,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a PE ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

