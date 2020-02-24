Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,900 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.33 on Monday, hitting $153.57. 83,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $3,225,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,012,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

