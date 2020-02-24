Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 80,032 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.44. 33,979,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

