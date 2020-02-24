Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $8.44 on Monday, hitting $126.14. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

