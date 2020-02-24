Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 216.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

EGRX stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,698. The stock has a market cap of $694.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

