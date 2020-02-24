Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,200 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after acquiring an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,444 shares of company stock worth $8,461,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $8.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.21. 1,087,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,787. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

