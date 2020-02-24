Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,097,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.72. 50,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.