Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. 1,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.