Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,548. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

