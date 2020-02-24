Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 20,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPC were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.