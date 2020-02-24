Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDermott International stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

