Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $297,000 in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,400. The firm has a market cap of $773.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,140. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.