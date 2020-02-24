Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $200,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.