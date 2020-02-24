Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.14. 43,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,700. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

