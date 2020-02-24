Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Agilysys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,982. The stock has a market cap of $815.80 million, a P/E ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

