Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $86,000 Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $45.44. 45,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

