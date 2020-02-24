Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $331,000 Stock Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Andersons were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth $4,089,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Andersons by 50.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Andersons by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 7,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,759. The firm has a market cap of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

