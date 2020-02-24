Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $274,000 Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genesco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,463. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

