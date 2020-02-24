Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $137,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 10,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,794. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

