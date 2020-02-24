Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regis were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 530,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regis by 677.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regis stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 7,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Regis news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

