Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,792.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,240 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,742. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

