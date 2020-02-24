Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.
Cardlytics stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.